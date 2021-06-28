The NCAA Division I Council recommended on Monday that the Board of Directors adopt an interim policy to “suspend amateurism rules” so college athletes could make money off their name, image, and likeness.

The board is expected to meet on Wednesday and it will likely be approved.

The policy, however, will remain committed to avoiding “pay-for-play” and “improve inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school.” Those rules are expected to remain in effect.

If the board agrees to adopt the recommendation, it will stay in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. The NCAA policy provided guidance to schools, student-athletes, and their families for those in states without a NIL (name, image, likeness) law, so they don’t potentially break NCAA rules. Some of those guidelines include:

“College athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.

“Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.

“College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

“Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.”

Schools and conferences are allowed to adopt their own policies if they choose once the NIL interim policy is active, which would be as early as Thursday, the NCAA said in its statement.

States like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas will have NIL laws go into effect. Overall, 19 states have passed NIL legislation, but they aren’t ready to adopt the new policy on Thursday.