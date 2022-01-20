NCAA changes transgender athlete participation policy, amid calls for reevaluation

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has changed its policy regarding transgender athletes, it announced Wednesday.

The new approach to allowing transgender athletes will follow a sport-by-sport model similarly adopted by the U.S. and international Olympic committees, Sports Illustrated reported.

CAITLYN JENNER: ‘WOKE WORLD’ NOT WORKING FOR WOMEN’S SPORTS

“We are steadfast in our support of transgender student-athletes and the fostering of fairness across college sports,” John DeGioia, Georgetown University’s president and the NCAA board’s chairman, said in a statement Wednesday, announcing the change.

The new policy is effective immediately.

TRANS WOMEN ATHLETES HOLD COMPETITIVE EDGE, EVEN AFTER TESTOSTERONE SUPPRESSION, SCIENTISTS SAY

The Board of Governors voted to pass the new policy as it “preserves opportunity for transgender student-athletes while balancing fairness, inclusion and safety for all who compete,” according to the report.

“It is important that NCAA member schools, conferences and college athletes compete in an inclusive, fair, safe and respectful environment and can move forward with a clear understanding of the new policy,” DeGioia added.

Each particular sport’s national governing body will be responsible for determining transgender athlete participation. If a sport does not have a national governing body, the international federation policy will be enacted, Sports Illustrated reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement saying the new policy brings collegiate sports closer to Olympic standards.

“Approximately 80% of U.S. Olympians are either current or former college athletes,” Emmert said. “This policy alignment provides consistency and further strengthens the relationship between college sports and the U.S. Olympics.”

The change comes as Olympic gold medalist and Title IX advocate Donna de Varona — among many others — have called for the NCAA to reevaluate their transgender policy as new scientific studies show transgender athletes hold a competitive edge over biologically female competitors.