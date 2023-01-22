NC State’s Terquavion Smith stretchered off the floor after scary fall, team says he’s ‘day-to-day’

N.C. State guard Terquavion Smith was listed as day-to-day after he was hospitalized and later discharged following a hard foul during a game against North Carolina on Saturday.

Smith was fouled on a drive to the basket by the Tar Heels’ Leaky Black. Smith hit the floor hard and medical personnel came out to check on him.

Smith would be wheeled off the court on a stretcher after he reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm, the school said Sunday. Black was ejected from the game after the foul was determined to be a Flagrant 2.

“NC State men’s basketball sophomore guard Terquavion Smith reported neck and elbow pain and had numbness in his right arm after a foul midway through the second half of last night’s game at North Carolina,” the school said. “Due to the report of neck pain, medical procedure required the use of a backboard and stretcher to move him. Smith was taken to UNC Medical Center and all x-rays taken Saturday night were negative. He was released from the hospital and returned to Raleigh.

“Smith’s playing status is day-to-day.”

The Tar Heels won the game 80-69.

Smith leads the ACC in scoring at 18.7 points per game. The Wolfpack host Notre Dame on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.