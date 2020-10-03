NC State's Devin Leary throws game-winning TD pass to Emeka Emezie to upset No. 24 Pittsburgh

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie, who made a turnaround grab, to upset No. 24 Pittsburgh in a pivotal ACC matchup.

Leary and Emezie hooked up with 23 seconds remaining in the game. They marched down the field and responded to a Pittsburgh 1-yard touchdown run from Kenny Pickett which put the Panthers up with 1:44 remaining.

Leary was 28-for-44 with 336 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Emezie caught two of Leary’s four touchdown passes. He finished with seven catches for 101 yards.

Cary Angeline had the other two scores from Leary. He finished with four catches for 60 yards.

Pickett had an enormous game even in the loss. He was 22-for-39 with 411 passing yards. He threw his lone touchdown pass to Jordan Addison. His top target, D.J. Turner, had eight catches for 186 yards.

Pickett also had two rushing touchdowns and 40 rushing yards. Vincent Davis added 40 rushing yards as well.

The Wolfpack moved to 2-1 on the season and the Panthers fell to 2-1.

North Carolina State now had three consecutive wins over Pittsburgh. The Panthers last beat N.C. State in 2001 at the Tangerine Bowl. The team last played in 2017 at Heinz Field. The Wolfpack won that game 35-17.