NC State quarterback Grayson McCall carted off the field after scary hit sends helmet flying

NC State quarterback Grayson McCall was carted off the field in a terrifying scene during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Wake Forest after he appeared to take a hard hit to the head, which sent his helmet flying.

McCall, 23, was injured while scrambling for first down on 3rd and 11. He ran for nine yards before being hit by several Wake Forest defenders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The impact of the tackle sent McCall’s helmet and mouthpiece flying. He appeared to lay motionless on the ground as teammates, including wide receiver Keenan Jackson, motioned for medical personnel to come over.

The ball was still in play as Wake Forest defensive back Evan Slocum, who had not been involved in the tackle, recovered the ball and ran it before being brought down around the 1-yard line.

CAL FANS BREAK THROUGH ESPN’S ‘COLLEGE GAMEDAY’ BARRICADES AHEAD OF MIAMI SHOWDOWN

After being put in a brace, McCall was carted out of the stadium on a stretcher. He raised his hand to fans before reportedly heading to a hospital for further evaluation.

McCall, who transferred to NC State in January as a graduate student after five seasons at Coastal Carolina, was in his first game back after sustaining an unspecified injury on Sept. 14 against Louisiana Tech.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday’s injury raises concerns, due to McCall’s concussion history. According to ESPN, he sustained a serious head injury last season that ended his 2023 campaign and nearly cost him his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.