NBC omits ‘Redskins’ from ex-star QB’s jersey as Jayden Daniels sets franchise mark, draws fan backlash

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast came under fire as Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels broke the franchise’s rookie rushing record against the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniels ran for 127 yards in the 30-24 overtime victory. He has 864 rushing yards on the season to go along with six touchdowns. Robert Griffin III held the record with 815 yards during the 2012 season. The Commanders were known as the Washington Redskins then.

As a graphic showing Daniels and Griffin’s rookie season appeared, the former Baylor standout appeared on the screen without “Redskins” emblazoned across his chest. The team had the name underneath the NFL logo on their red jerseys that season.

NBC didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Griffin was a Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. He guided the team to the playoffs. Daniels is seemingly on the same trajectory. He’s gotten the Commanders back to the postseason and has been the best quarterback to come out of the 2024 class so far.

The Redskins name has been a source of controversy for years. Former team owner Daniel Snyder ditched it in 2020. The franchise was known as the Washington Football Team and then the Commanders.

Recently, the new Commanders ownership led by Josh Harris has worked with federal lawmakers to revive the old logo in some capacity.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” last month that he backed a bill that would allow the franchise to use the RFK Stadum site as the team’s home in the future amid “good faith negotiations” that the league and the franchise would honor the Blackfeet chief logo that the organization used for decades.