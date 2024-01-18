NBC faces backlash as Texans’ CJ Stroud’s Jesus mention cut from social media clip

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was jubilant after leading the team to a victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, 45-14, behind 274 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

Stroud came off the field and talked to NBC’s Kathryn Tappen. Before he talked about his team’s performance, he praised Jesus.

“First and foremost, I just want to give all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said before talking about the city of Houston and the support he’s received from Texans fans in less than a year of being their quarterback.

The moment was overshadowed over the course of the week as NBC appeared to edit out that part of his words in the video posted on X. The “Sunday Night Football on NBC” X account posted the video of Stroud speaking to Tappen, but started it at Stroud praising the city.

“I mean, it’s been amazing being in this city for as short as I’ve been, but the love that I’ve got,” he says in the “Sunday Night Football” clip. “I’ve really just been doing it for Houston, man. People back home, I’m blessed enough to be in this position I am. Blessed enough to be playing at a high level right now. And we gotta just keep it going, but I’m super blessed.”

The organization posted, “CJ Stroud has a lot of love for his city,” along with the video.

NBC faced backlash online over the post.

“NBC edited out Houston QB CJ Stroud’s praise of Jesus Christ in their post-game interview posted to X. Why did @SNFonNBC remove Stroud saying ‘First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ,’” Citizen Free Press wrote on X.

“It’s disconcerting to realize NBC is actively censoring a player praising Jesus after a massive win. Would NBC have censored his speech if he praised transgenders or Palestinians?”

Former New York Mets star Lenny Dykstra added: “I have a feeling there are going to be a lot more post-postseason-win interviews with him that the dinosaur media is going to have to edit as well. This young QB is outstanding.”

NBC didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Stroud is open about his faith.

In November, while Stroud was in the midst of the MVP conversation, he turned his own attention to God.

“For me, it’s a lot of prayer,” Stroud explained. “A lot of knowing that God wouldn’t put anything on me that I can’t handle. I don’t deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me and I love Him for that. It’s not about me, it’s about Him and His glory. So I think that’s where it comes from. I think God made me like that.

“I’ve been through a lot. Not only in football but things that made me kind of chill when everything is going crazy. And I thank God for putting that (in) me because that’s something that you need playing in this position — is lead. That defense over there, they didn’t blink even though they were giving up big plays. They knew it would come down to the wire — we knew that, too.”

Stroud explained to Fox News Digital before the NFL Draft last year why he keeps his faith first.

“It’s what’s kept me grounded even through my season,” he said in February. “Football has a lot of ups and downs, it has a lot of twists and turns, but at the end of the day, it’s all about your foundation. And something that’s set my foundation is my faith.

“It’s something I’m not perfect in, but I try to work every day to be better, and I definitely think that’s what saved me. If it helps encouraging anybody to help them in their lives, whatever they’re going through, then I’m all for it.”

