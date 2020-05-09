NBA's Adam Silver addresses resuming play, possibility of no fans into next season: report

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is cautiously optimistic about finishing out the season in a two-site plan which will likely not include fans — a condition that may carry into next season.

Silver spoke to players in a call Friday night about the possibility of resuming the season, player safety and the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the 2020-21 season.

“This could turn out to be the single greatest challenge of all our lives,” Silver told the players, according to an ESPN report.

Silver said that he would like to finish out the remainder of the season in a two-site scenario that would include a traditional seven-game series playoff structure. Las Vegas and Orlando appear to be the two likely cities, according to the report.

“There’s no point in adding risk for flying all of you city to city if there’s not going to be fans,” Silver said. “We think it would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start.”

The commissioner also addressed recent reports that the start of next season could be pushed until December, regardless of how the current season plays out. Silver said that even when the season begins, there’s no guarantee that fans will be in the stands, which will present a huge financial strain on the league.

Silver said there’s no rush to make a decision in May or even into early June.

Several teams opened training facilities on Friday while adhering to strict safety protocols which included having no more than four players in the buildings at all times.