NBA veteran player Patrick Beverley, Hawks star Trae Young exchange jabs over All-Star game, playoff resumes

Patrick Beverley never received NBA All-Star honors and hasn’t played in the league in more than a calendar year. But the former Milwaukee Bucks player remains one of basketball’s most outspoken voices.

Atlanta Hawks guard and four-time All-Star Trae Young became Beverley’s latest target of criticism. Beverley initially questioned the level of intensity some NBA players seemingly have during the league’s annual All-Star Game. Beverley juxtaposed his theory with the perceived effort many of those same players put on display during open runs at gyms across the country during the offseason.

“Because All-Stars take the game for granted. Not 1 All-Star on the court. good bump,” wrote on X last week.

The message prompted a sharp response from Young, who instructed Beverley to “relax” and let players speak for themselves. A few days later, Beverley mentioned Young on an episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.”

“I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me like that or tweet me like that,” Beverley said.

“He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine [times]. He’s been in the NBA seven years. My first seven years I didn’t miss the playoffs at all in the Western Conference,” he said. “His rebuttal’s probably going to be, ‘Yeah you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. But this is why it’s a team.”

Beverley also noted that he had conversations with former Hawks players who competed alongside Young. Beverley cited Young’s alleged leadership issues when he mentioned that several of those athletes were not fond of playing in Atlanta.

“They don’t think he’s a good leader. They don’t think he’s a good teammate. … Trae, you could score all the points you want,” he said. “You could make all the money you want. You could have all the leading assists you want. You could do all that. If you don’t win, that s— won’t matter. If you don’t win, when you retire, they’re going to forget your name. Fast, too.”

On Wednesday, Young took to his social media platform to address Beverley’s comments. During the nearly 12-minute video, Young suggested Beverley “doesn’t know what it’s like” to be in his position.

Young also demanded Beverley name the former teammates he claimed had issues during their time with the Hawks.

“State your source. Which teammate of mine told [you] that it’s the Trae Hawks, it ain’t the Atlanta Hawks?” Young said. “Because I would tell you myself, I have a lot of teammates I keep in touch with. A lot. A lot that I know you know. So, I want you to state your source.”

Young also took aim at Beverley’s emotional reaction to the Minnesota Timberwolves defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in a 2022 play-in tournament game. Beverley played for the Timberwolves that season but wore a Clippers jersey the four previous seasons.

“We not even gonna talk about how we celebrate play-in wins,” he said. “I win play-in games on the road, and I’m ready to get to the playoffs. You win play-in games at home, and you standing on the scorer’s table acting like it’s a championship. We celebrate wins different, too.”

Young ended by stating he has “nothing but love” for Beverley and hinted he would be willing to talk to the former Bucks player.

The Hawks social media team jumped into the fray by sharing a compilation video that highlighted Young scoring as Beverley played defense.

Beverley added more fuel to the fire on Thursday by accusing Young of putting up “empty stats.” Beverley also took aim at Young’s abilities on the defensive end of the court.

“Humble yourself. Embrace the constructive criticism,” Beverley said. “Get better at that and move the f— on. We don’t have to keep going back like this a motherf—ingYouTube debate. Like, it ain’t that deep.”

Beverley continued to take jabs at Young’s leadership and claimed the 27-year-old guard prefers working out away from the team facility.

“Every time we see you, you’re working out at another place. We never see you in the Hawks arena working out,” he said.

Beverley said he believes the exchanges could serve as a source of motivation for Young.

“Regardless how it goes, it’s going to be good that comes out of this,” Beverley said. “Regardless. I hope this is motivating. I hope that you get to the end of the year and you fighting for a motherf—ing playoff.”

Young averaged 25.3 points and 9.8 assists in seven career regular-season games against Beverley.

