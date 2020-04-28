NBA targets May 8 to allow limited workouts in select cities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The NBA has a plan in place to get its players back to their practice facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league announced Monday that it’s targeting May 8 to allow teams in cities with relaxed stay-at-home orders to re-enter facilities. The potential rule changes would allow teams to make their practice facilities available for use by players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary or individual basis, if the team’s facility is in a city no longer subject to a government restriction.

“We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple weeks,” Hawks president of basketball operations and general manager Travis Schlenk told ESPN. “If there’s a positive response, we’ll slowly open up. If it’s a negative response, we’ll make sure our staff and players remain healthy.”

The restrictions handed down by the league included: no more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time; no head or assistant coaches could participate; group activity remained prohibited, including practices and scrimmages; and players remained prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers or gyms.

If government restrictions were to keep a facility unavailable, the league would work with the team to figure out an alternative solution.

The coronavirus pandemic put a halt on NBA games since March 11, when the league suspended its season until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.