NBA suspends Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks one game, fines Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell for brawl

The NBA has handed down its punishments resulting from Thursday night’s altercation between Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The league announced Friday that Brooks has been suspended one game without pay, and Mitchell fined $20,000.

“After missing a layup and falling to the floor, Brooks initiated the altercation by striking Mitchell in the groin area in an unsportsmanlike manner,” the NBA said Friday. “Mitchell then escalated the situation by throwing the game ball at and pushing Brooks, after which both players continued to physically engage with one another.

“Brooks will serve his suspension Sunday, Feb. 5 when the Grizzlies play host to the Toronto Raptors.”

Both Mitchell and Brooks were ejected in the third quarter of Cleveland’s win after Brooks hit the Cavs’ guard in the groin following a missed layup.

Mitchell ripped Brooks in his postgame press conference, calling the sixth-year pro a dirty player.

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell said of Brooks after the game when asked whether he felt that it was a cheap shot. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I’ve been busting his a– for years. Playoffs, regular season. And the one game he does an (alright) job on me today, he decides to do something like that.

“There’s no place for that in the game. And you have to protect yourself at the end of the day. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

Brooks declined to address the altercation following the game, but teammate Ja Morant did weigh in.

“Anything when it comes to negative about the Grizzlies, we normally, you know, get the punishment,” Morant said. “It ain’t the same. They (the NBA) hate us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.