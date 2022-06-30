NBA superstars agree to lucrative contract extensions as free agency begins: Reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several top NBA players agreed to lucrative contract extensions once free agency began Thursday night.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Denver Nuggets center and two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic were among those who agreed to lucrative deals.

Beal and the Wizards agreed to a five-year deal that could pay him up to $251 million, one of the wealthiest deals in NBA history.

Beal’s deal isn’t technically an extension since he opted out of his deal ahead of the start of free agency. He appeared to do it with a maximum contract deal in mind.

The Wizards made the former Florida standout the No. 3 pick of the 2012 draft, and he has played for them his entire career. He has averaged 22.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 645 career games.

Booker has been one of the best young players since he entered the NBA, and the Suns reportedly gave the guard a supermax extension.

Booker agreed a four-year, $214 million extension, The Athletic reported. Booker will also reportedly be on the cover of NBA 2K23 when the video game comes out later this year.

In 477 games with the Suns, Booker has averaged 23.5 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. He helped the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Jokic agreed to a well-deserved extension after another MVP year.

The Nuggets and the superstar agreed to a five-year, $264 million contract extension, The Athletic reported. The deal is reportedly the richest in NBA history, and he will have a player option for the 2027-28 season worth around $60 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.