NBA subjects fans attending Clippers-Wizards game to video message from Chinese ambassador

On Tuesday, fans in Washington attending the Wizards vs. Clippers matchup were treated to a warm greeting from a Chinese government official leading up to tipoff.

Known for their ties to China, which has grown contentious on and off the court, the NBA treated its fans to several traditional Chinese New Year festivities.

Amir Coffey #7 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on January 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang was introduced on screen, praising the strong connection between the Association and the Chinese market.

The theme of the Wizards’ home game was promoted under the banner of CNY but was met with criticism for its simplification of the Lunar New Year festival that spans across East and Southeast Asian countries.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards talks with official Sean Wright #4 during the game against the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena on January 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Prior to tipoff, the festivities included a recreation of the United States national anthem using a pipa, a traditional Chinese-style lute.

The website for theEmbassy of the People’s Republic of Chinahighlighted the event as “Chinese Cultural Night” and spoke on the promotion of Chinese tradition from Capital One Arena in Washington.

“The Arena was rich in Chinese culture atmosphere, and the event is filled with festive elements of the Chinese New Year,” noted the message.

Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang makes statement at an online symposium jointly held by Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in the US to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911, on October 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images)

The Wizards infamously blew a 35-point lead to the Clippers that evening, 116-115.

