NBA stars react as coronavirus puts season on hold: 'What we really need to cancel is 2020' season

LeBron James led the players’ reaction Wednesday after the NBA decided to suspend the season when a player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

James tweeted “we really need to cancel” 2020 and called the start of the new year “rough.”

“Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020!” James wrote. “Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

Stephen Curry appeared to echo James’ statement in a tweet of his own.

“2020 aint it. Don’t know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!”

Jared Dudley tweeted he would rather postpone the season to get ahead of the virus and that he understood that it would take away a paycheck from a lot of people.

“This is serious and need to take any and every precaution necessary.. only money out of pockets will be the league with the [Basketball Related Income] goin down and salary cap next season…”

He added: “I personally would rather postpone to make sure we can finally get ahead of this virus.. But I speak for myself only.”

Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum said he hoped that other NBA players use their celebrity to look for other avenues of income while the season is temporarily suspended.

“I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over !”

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, who has been outspoken about players washing their hands, tweeted that he hoped everyone stayed safe and then sent three emojis.

The NBA announced it was suspending the 2019-20 season moments after a game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed because it was learned that one player tested positive for coronavirus. According to multiple reports, the player was Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz released a statement on the matter.

“This morning a player on the Utah Jazz tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19.

“A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions.

“We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine how to best move forward as we gather more information. The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”