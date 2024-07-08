NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo cries with sons in emotional scene after helping Greece reach Olympics

Giannis Antetokounmpo always wears his heart on his sleeve when he is on the basketball court, which is why he was very emotional after helping Greece reach the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

A series of basketball tournaments overseas determined the fate of multiple countries playing in the Olympics, and one of the four remaining spots in the Games went to Greece, who defeated Croatia, 80-69, for the right to compete for medals.

It is the first time Greece qualified for basketball in the Olympics since 2008, and the Milwaukee Bucks star was seen unable to hold back tears after the victory, as he is set for his first Olympics representing his country.

Antetokounmpo played a large role in the win, totaling 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists against Croatia.

Video after the game caught him sitting on a chair courtside wiping away tears while his children were celebrating the victory with him.

Antetokounmpo also posted a picture of him emotional on X, as well as one of his son holding up a sign that read “Et Viola,” which translates to “Here we go!” On the other side of the sign read, “Paris 2024 Bound.”

“I have never cheat the game…See you in Paris,” Antetokounmpo captioned his X post with the photos, which also included a praying hands emoji.

Greece was the host of one of the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments, which took place in Piraeus. Slovenia, which was led by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, was in the tournament as well until Greece dominated them in the semifinal. Egypt, the Dominican Republic and New Zealand also played in the tournament.

As for the other qualifiers, Brazil won in Latvia to reach the Paris Games, while Spain defeated the Bahamas, which almost qualified for its first-ever Olympics in basketball. Spain has now made seven straight Olympics.

Finally, Puerto Rico defeated Lithuania to become the 12th and final Olympic qualifier.

The eight other teams that have qualified for the Games this year are the United States, Germany, Serbia, Canada, South Sudan, Japan, Australia and Olympic host France.

