NBA star Anthony Davis fell on Kevin Hart’s lap, and the jokes took off

What happens when a goliath athlete falls on a teeny Santa?

While watching the Christmas Day basketball battle for hometown supremacy in Los Angeles, Kevin Hart found himself closer to the Lakers–Clippers action than he expected when Anthony Davis of the Lakers missed a fall-away shot at the end of the first half and ended up on top of the comedian.

That’s when the jokes started flying, as FOX 61 reported.

First, LeBron James ran over from the bench and did the same, much to the amusement of Hart’s kids.

Then the Internet had its say.

The Lakers later tweeted the tumble with the caption: “Courtside Santa @KevinHart4real wasn’t ready for @AntDavis23 to take a seat 😂😂”

NBA TV tweeted the dive with the caption: “Did AD want a selfie with Kevin Hart? 🤔😂 #LakeShow”

Another commenter on Twitter placed the incident side by side with a scene from Will Ferrell’s “Elf.”

Brad Williams, a dwarf comedian, tweeted: “Kevin Hart almost died when Anthony Davis fell on him. I was THIS close to being the top midget in comedy”

In the end it was all love between Hart and Davis, and NBA on TNT tweeted a hug between them after the fall: “No hard feelings between AD & Kevin Hart 😂 (via @NBA)”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hart revealed last month that he is releasing a new six-part documentary series on Netflix titled “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up,” which “reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today.”

The six-part documentary series hits the streaming service Friday.

The NBA has played games on Christmas Day since 1947, when the league was in its second season of existence. The intracity matchup between the Lakers and Clippers was the highlight of this year’s quintuple-header slate.

Using the NBA’s marquee Christmas game to show why the city and the Western Conference might belong to them this season, the Clippers beat Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night.

Davis had 24 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lakers have lost four straight games.

“They wanted it more,” Davis said. “We had a lot of mistakes down at the end of the game, mental mistakes at both ends of the floor. We fouled a lot in the fourth quarter, put them to the line. … We gave that one away.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.