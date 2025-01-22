NBA postpones Bucks-Pelicans game due to historic snowstorm in New Orleans

The NBA has postponed the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks game on Wednesday due to the historic snowstorm that has impacted the area.

With the storm dropping about a foot of snow, it made travel difficult as the typically warm city was not prepared to deal with the elements.

The Bucks flew into town on Monday to beat the snowstorm, a day earlier than they usually would have flown in for a matchup against the Pelicans.

But with temperatures remaining in the 30s on Wednesday, many main highways in the metro areas were closed by authorities and surface roads throughout town were still coated in ice.

Schools and businesses throughout the area remained closed on Wednesday, along with Louis Armstrong International Airport canceling all commercial departures due to the weather. With those factors taken into consideration, the NBA postponed the game, with no date currently set for the game to be made up.

The Bucks’ next game is against the Miami Heat back in Milwaukee on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Following that game against the Heat, the Bucks go on a West Coast road trip, beginning on Saturday, and don’t have another home game until Feb. 2.

The Bucks are scheduled to next play the Pelicans toward the end of the regular season at home on April 9.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are scheduled to play on both Friday and Saturday, making it difficult for the NBA to schedule the postponed game soon.

The Pelicans have struggled this season as they are 12-32, the second-worst team in the Western Conference.

The Bucks have enjoyed much more success than the Pelicans, and are 24-17, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

