NBA Playoffs: Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets Round 1 series preview

The Toronto Raptors, for some reason, are still considered to be underdogs heading into the playoffs, despite being the defending NBA champions and getting the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The emergence of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet really helped boost the Raptors this season after some thought they’d fall backward without Kawhi Leonard. Kyle Lowry putting together a solid season also helped the team get to where they were before the start of the postseason.

Toronto’s first challenge will come against the Brooklyn Nets, who basically put together mash of players before the bubble started.

Brooklyn has relied on Caris LeVert through its first handful of games in the bubble. He is averaging 18.7 points and 4.2 rebounds during the 2019-20 season. He really showed out against the Portland Trail Blazers and maybe, on a bigger stage against the Raptors, he can lead Brooklyn to an upset.

Not having players like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant really hurts the team. But still getting the No. 7 seed without those players is an accomplishment in itself. Brooklyn probably won’t win this series, but it’s a good sign for what’s to come next season.

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 17

Time: 4 pm EDT

TV: ESPN

**

Game 2: Aug. 19

Time: 1:30 pm EDT

TV: NBA TV

**

Game 3: Aug. 21

Time: 1:30 pm EDT

TV: NBA TV

**

Game 4: Aug. 23

Time: 6:30 pm EDT

TV: TNT

**

Game 5: Aug. 25 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 27 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN

**

Game 7: Aug. 29 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TNT