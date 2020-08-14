NBA Playoffs: Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies play-in series preview

The Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies will play for the right to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 134-133, to advance to the play-in series against the Grizzlies. The series starts Saturday, if the Blazers win they move onto the next round. If the Grizzlies win, the series continues Sunday.

Damian Lillard continued his hot streak and is going to be a real problem for the young Grizzlies team to stop. In his last three games, Lillard finished with 42, 61 and 51 points. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only NBA player to score 60 points three times in a single season. It’s that drive that’s going to keep Portland in any game throughout the playoffs.

The 2019 Western Conference finalists will have to take on an upstart Grizzlies team to get a chance to take on the Lakers.

The Grizzlies were able to clinch a spot in the play-in game against the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a headbutting suspension. Memphis won the game, 119-106.

While Ja Morant is the usual go-to scorer for Memphis, Dillon Brooks had 31 points against the Bucks. Jonas Valanciunas had a triple-double in the game with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists.

CLICK HERE FOR NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 15

Time: 2:30 p.m. EDT

TV: ABC

**

Game 2: Aug. 16 (if necessary)

Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN