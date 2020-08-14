NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic Round 1 series preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the best team in the Eastern Conference all season long and come into the playoffs with some momentum and will look to build upon that against the Orlando Magic.

Everyone knows who the Bucks boast – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledose. Antetokounmpo is likely to be the MVP of the league and after averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, he is likely to give the Magic a ton of trouble in the first round.

Milwaukee will look to get to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They made the Eastern Conference finals last year only to lose to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors. Anything short of that would be a disappointment.

For Orlando, it’s the second time making the playoffs under Steve Clifford. And for the second time, they get the short straw facing the Bucks.

The Magic have solid players but it’s going to be tough. Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier are good players and will bring the scoring for Orlando but it likely won’t be enough to knock off the Bucks.

Here’s what you need to know about the series.

**

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Aug. 18

Time: 1:30 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 2: Aug. 20

Time: 6 pm ET

TV: ESPN

**

Game 3: Aug. 22

Time: 1 pm ET

TV: TNT

**

Game 4: Aug. 24

Time: 1:30 pm ET

TV: NBA TV

**

Game 5: Aug. 26 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 6: Aug. 28 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

**

Game 7: Aug. 30 (if necessary)

Time: TBD

TV: TBD