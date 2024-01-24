NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. pleads guilty to beating ex-girlfriend, avoids jail time

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

NBA free agent Kevin Porter Jr. reached a plea deal in Manhattan Tuesday related to an altercation he got into with a girlfriend.

Porter, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation after the incident in September at a Manhattan hotel.

Porter was arrested at a hotel near the United Nations after NYPD officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrested the 23-year-old, according to ESPN.

The incident reportedly involved Porter’s girlfriend at the time, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

Prosecutors said Porter left Gondrezick bloodied and choked her, and there were allegations Porter broke her neck, but those were false.

Gondrezick even said in November that Porter “never” hit her.

Porter must complete a 26-week abusive partner intervention program or an equivalent program with a private counselor. He must also abide by a limited order of protection, attend all court dates and have no further arrests.

If Porter complies, he’ll be able to withdraw his assault plea in a year and will be sentenced at that time to time served for the non-criminal harassment count, effectively clearing his criminal record, prosecutors said.

“The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward,” Porter’s lawyers, Phillip Jobe and Stephanie Kelemen, said in a statement.

Porter was a member of the Houston Rockets when the incident happened. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in October but waived shortly after. He remains a free agent.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Porter with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of USC. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and started his career there. He played one full season with Cleveland before he was traded to the Rockets.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

