NBA play-in tournament 2022: What to know

The NBA play-in tournament will feature the last remaining four teams in each conference vying for the final two spots in the first round of the playoffs.

The top of the Eastern and Western Conferences featured some of the best teams all year round and the top six are in the playoffs already, waiting to see how the rest of the bracket shakes out.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets (44-38), Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38), Atlanta Hawks (43-39) and Charlotte Hornets (43-39) finished Nos. 7 through 10 in the standings.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36), Los Angeles Clippers (42-40), New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) and San Antonio Spurs (34-48) finished Nos. 7 through 10 in the standings.

Here’s how the tournament will shake out.

The No. 9 team in each conference will play the No. 10 team. The team that wins the 9-10 game will stay in contention to earn the eighth seed in the conference and the losing team will be eliminated. The No. 7 and 8 teams will also compete, with the winner getting the No. 7 seed and the losing team getting a chance to play the winner of the 9-10 game for a chance to earn the No. 8 seed.

The final game will be played to determine which team gets the No. 8 seed in the conference.

The regular playoffs will continue after that.

Projected lineups

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee

Minnesota Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Karl-Anthony Towns

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac

New Orleans Pelicans: Devonte’ Graham, C.J. McCollum, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas

San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Joshua Primo, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl

Play-tournament schedule

All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Game 1: Nets vs. Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET; TNT)

Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Clippers (9:30 p.m. ET; TNT)

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Game 3: Hawks vs. Hornets (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Game 4: Pelicans vs. Spurs (9:30 p.m.; ESPN)

Friday, April 15, 2022

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 winner (TBD; ESPN)

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 winner (TBD; TNT)