NBA, NBPA reveal 16 players test positive for coronavirus

At least 16 players have tested positive for coronavirus as the league nears its return next month, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Friday.

More than 300 players were tested for the virus in all.

“In tests conducted of 302 NBA players on June 23, 16 have tested positive for the coronavirus,” the NBA and NBPA said in a joint statement.

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.”

While the NBA didn’t identify the players who tested positive, several have revealed contracting the virus in reports ahead of the NBA’s restart of the season.

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was the latest in a number of players to have been revealed as testing positive for COVID-19 after teams began mandatory exams this week, a source told The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Three members of the Sacramento Kings – Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker and Alex Len – Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, and two unnamed Phoenix Suns players have all tested positive as well.

League officials have expected that positive tests would be inevitable, and believed that starting a testing regimen now — roughly five weeks before games begin in Disney — will give players with positive results time to recover and get back with their teams before those contests start at the end of July.

Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley are among the players who have opted to stay with their family instead of playing in the abbreviated NBA season.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.