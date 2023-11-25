NBA looking into allegations that Thunder’s Josh Giddey is in relationship with a minor: report

Internet rumors blew up late Wednesday night surrounding Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey, to a point where the NBA is now reportedly involved.

The league is said to be looking into allegations that the 21-year-old is in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to multiple reports.

Photos surfaced of what appeared to be Giddey hugging a female from behind, and another one with a caption that read “just f—ed josh giddey.”

Rumors swirled online that the girl in question is 15 years old.

Giddey declined comment at practice on Friday.

“I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say,” Giddey said.

Head coach Mike Daigneault echoed Giddey’s sentiments, saying it was a “personal matter” and that he will “have no comment on it.”

Giddey’s status for the Thunder’s game on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers remains unknown. It’s a home game for OKC.

Giddey is in his third NBA season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Giddey put up 10 points, six boards and five assists against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, shortly before the photos surfaced.

