NBA legend Dwyane Wade opens up about kidney surgery, cancer diagnosis: ‘Weakest point I’ve ever felt’

During the latest episode of his podcast, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade revealed some details about a health scare he faced more than a year ago.

Wade underwent surgery in December 2023 that removed 40% of a kidney. The surgery was followed by what Wade described as a “shocking” cancer diagnosis.

A full body scan confirmed the presence of a “cyst/tumor” on one of Wade’s kidneys.

“And the doctor was like, ‘You need to have kidney surgery,’” the 43-year-old retired basketball star noted on Thursday’s edition of “The Why with Dwyane Wade” podcast.

Wade admitted he largely avoided seeing a doctor over the years for a physical, but he eventually made an appointment once he began experiencing stomach issues, cramps and trouble urinating.

“On the process of checking, like, ‘Why is my [urine] coming out slow, why is my stream ain’t powerful? Why is it a little weak?’ ” Wade recalled. After removing a considerable portion of his left kidney, doctors concluded the tumor was cancerous, Wade said.

Wade said the health scare left him weakened.

“I think it was the first time my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” he said. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life. … I was struggling, dog. Struggling.

“And one thing you never want to do as a man is you never want your family to see you as weak. You don’t want to be perceived weak, and you don’t want to be seen in your weak moments. But I had to.”

Wade’s father, Dwyane Wade Sr., also had a battle with prostate cancer. The former Miami Heat star said experiencing the health scare helped him realize the importance of family.

“What I saw in the midst of me going through my illness, I saw my family that may not always talk, may not always agree. I saw everybody show up for me and be there for me and in that process, in my weakness, I found strength in my family.”

Wade did not reveal details about his current health.

Wade retired from the NBA after the 2018-19 season. He is the Heat’s all-time leader in points, assists and steals. He was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2006.

He bought an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz in 2021. Wade also joined the Chicago Sky ownership group in 2023 when he became one of the WNBA franchise’s minority investors.

