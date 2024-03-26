NBA investigates Raptors’ Jontay Porter over ‘prop betting’: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter is reportedly under NBA investigation after the league found “multiple instances of betting irregularities.”

The investigation reportedly stems around prop bets involving Porter on two games — Jan. 26 against the Los Angeles Clippers and March 20 against the Phoenix Suns. according to ESPN.

The Raptors declined to comment to Fox News Digital. The NBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN broke down the situation involving Porter, starting with a Jan. 26 game against the Clippers, during which “increased betting interest” was found on the under for Porter’s prop bets.

Before the game, over/under prop bets were created for Porter in points (5.5), rebounds (4.5), assists (1.5) and three-pointers made (0.5).

Porter, who averages 13.8 minutes per game this season, would go on to play just four minutes in the game before re-aggravating an eye injury, according to the Raptors. All of his prop bets hit the under, as he finished with no points, three rebounds, one assists and no three-pointers made.

NBA ALL-STAR SAYS FANS HAVE BEEN MORE HARSH AMID RISE OF SPORTS BETTING: ‘TO HALF THE WORLD … I’M A PROP’

ESPN added DraftKings Sportsbook reported Porter’s three-pointers made under was the “biggest money winner for bettors of any NBA player props for games that evening.”

Then, in the game against the Suns, Porter had over/under prop bets set for 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Porter had to leave with an illness after playing just three minutes. He didn’t score after missing just one shot attempt, while hauling in two rebounds.

Once again, DraftKings Sportsbook reported Porter’s unders were the top moneymaker bets for the NBA on March 20.

Porter is out of the Raptors’ lineup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday due to personal reasons after the team used the same reasoning for his absence on Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

Like every professional sports league since legalized sports betting hit many states throughout the country, the NBA does not allow any league employees to bet on league events, which includes prop betting. And the league has personnel on each team dedicated to spotting betting irregularities and “possible integrity issues.”

The discipline for sports gambling-related violations includes fines, suspensions and termination of contracts.

Porter is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets standout forward Michael Porter Jr. He is currently on a two-way contract with the Raptors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 26 games with Toronto this season, Porter has averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.