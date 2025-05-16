NBA great Shaquille O’Neal floats theory on Blue Origin flight

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is weighing in on the recent Blue Origin space flight.

Blue Origin was founded by Amazon founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos.

O’Neal mentioned the recent high-profile Blue Origin flight, which featured an all-female crew, during a recent discussion with comedian David Spade.

O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion, suggested the trip to space did not actually occur. O’Neal’s theory seemed to center around his belief that Bezos was never willing to send his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, into space.

BLUE ORIGIN LAUNCHES KATY PERRY, ALL-FEMALE CREW INTO SPACE, COMPLETES SAFE LANDING

Sanchez and singer Katy Perry, television personality Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen all took part in the trip.

But O’Neal also pointed out what he believed were discrepancies within a video Blue Origin released. From the 51-year-old NBA analyst’s perspective, something in the recording appeared to be off.

“I know Jeff loves Laura. He wouldn’t want anything to happen to her,” O’Neal told Spade during a recent edition of the “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“So, I think there was some green screen involvement there. That’s one. No. 2, their hair was luxurious in space. Katy Perry’s hair didn’t move. Laura’s hair didn’t move. Nobody’s hair moved. Then I saw when they landed Jeff had the special key, but it was already open. So, I’m going to go Universal Studios green screen on this one.”

Fox News Digital contacted Blue Origin for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Several celebrities attended the event last month, including Oprah, a close friend of King’s. The mission spanned 10 minutes and 21 seconds.

Perry said the experience of going to space was “second to being a mom.”

“That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there. And I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me, protect me and also my family and my daughter,” she said.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

