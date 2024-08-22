NBA great Magic Johnson slammed for calling Obama’s DNC speeches the best in ‘history of our country’

Five-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson appeared to strike a chord with fans on social media Tuesday night after he lauded former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their speeches at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), calling them “the best political speeches in [the] history of our country.”

Johnson, who is also part owner of the Washington Commanders, shared his take on social media following the second night of the DNC in Chicago.

“Former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama gave the best political speeches in [the] history of our country. The powerful couple talked about working class families, family values, and moving the country forward – together. They were powerful, intelligent, compassionate, and sealed with integrity,” he wrote in a post on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The Obamas electrified the crowd for the Harris/Walz campaign heading into the election and both focused on reasons why Kamala Harris will be a strong President,” he continued in another post.

“What a special and phenomenal night for the 2024 Democratic National Convention!”

However, followers on social media appeared to disagree with Johnson’s remarks.

CHICAGO SKY STAR ANGEL REESE URGES AMERICANS TO ‘GO OUT THERE AND VOTE’ AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

“In history is a stretch, Magic,” one user wrote.

“They lie and are divisive. They have no integrity and their compassion is a farce,” another person shared.

“Best political speeches in the history of our country? Spare me your hyperbole,” another post read. “‘Hope is making a comeback.’ Hasn’t his party been in charge the past near 4 years. So they destroyed the country….only to bring back the concept of ‘hope’ again?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before the Obama’s speeches, Johnson also thanked President Biden for “everything he has done for our country.”

“The love he has for this nation mirrors the love that I and the American people have for him,” he added.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.