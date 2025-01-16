NBA great Gus Williams, who led Sonics to lone championship, dead at 71

Two-time NBA All-Star Gus Williams, who led the Seattle SuperSonics to the franchise’s only NBA championship, has died. He was 71.

Williams’ death comes nearly five years after he suffered a debilitating stroke. According to The Seattle Times, his cause of death was not immediately known, but he was living in a care facility in Baltimore at the time of his death.

Longtime sports writer Peter Vecsey reported Thursday that Williams’ brother said the former basketball player’s body “simply broke down” over the last few days. He also confirmed that the funeral will be held in Mount Vernon, New York – Williams’ hometown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 1975 NBA Draft. He would go on to earn NBA All-Rookie Team honors that year and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that season.

He played two seasons with the Warriors before signing in 1977 with the Sonics, where he would quickly make a name for himself as one of the most dynamic guards of his time.

The former USC standout led the Sonics to their only championship title in 1979 when he averaged a team-high of 26.7 points during the playoffs.

JANIS TIMMA, FORMER NBA PROSPECT, DEAD AT 32

A two-time NBA All-Star, Williams famously sat out the 1980 season because of a contract dispute, but he returned the following season to finish fifth in MVP voting and win NBA Comeback Player of the Year.

The NBA community mourned the loss of Williams on social media following the news of his death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams retired from playing basketball in 1987 after one season with the Atlanta Hawks. His jersey was retired by the Sonics in 2004.