The biggest NBA debate to be had is who the greatest player of all time is. Usually, the debate is among Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson.

Dwyane Wade, the former Miami Heat great and current part-owner of the Utah Jazz, predicted that with the way the game is evolving, some of the greats that fans see now will be forgotten.

“These GOATs, these names that we throw out, it’s not gonna just be a lot of those players. But the game continues to keep moving forward. And so we are gonna continue to see things that we have never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger,” Wade said on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert.”

“We are not going to have a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem.”

Wade did acknowledge the major difference between Jordan and everyone else. He called Jordan the “first icon in basketball” due to his global appeal and the emergence of the Jordan Brand.

Wade is a legend in his own right.

He was a 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion. He helped Miami to its first NBA title even before the Big 3 with James and Chris Bosh was formed. He finished his career with 23,165 points which is currently good for 35th on the all-time.