NBA great Alex English on being left off 75th anniversary team: ‘Can’t say I’m not disappointed’

Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English was an eight-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team selection, and was the 1982-83 scoring champion over the likes of George Gervin, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas and others.

But English was among those left off the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team earlier this week. He expressed his dismay about not making the list.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Can’t say I am not disappointed for not being included on the 75th anniversary team after seeing the list. I felt the same after the first list of 50. I have always known that my understated style wasn’t conducive to being associated with such a flamboyant sport, especially when you start making ‘the best of’ lists,” English tweeted.

“I know that my body of work as an @NBA player stands up to the test and would put it to test against many on the list, I am content with that. I congratulate the Players that were selected.”

WARRIORS’ KLAY THOMPSON UNHAPPY BEING LEFT OFF NBA’S 75TH ANNIVERSARY TEAM

English said he received a text from fellow Hall of Famer Rick Barry, who was also disappointed the 6-foot-7 former Denver Nuggets star didn’t make the cut.

English was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. He’s in the top 25 in points scored all-time with 25,613 points. The Nuggets retired his No. 2 jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the active NBA players on the list are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.