NBA GMs, trainers hoping for 1 month of training before coronavirus-halted season resumes, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If the NBA resumes its season after the coronavirus pandemic, team officials are hoping for a training period lasting at least one month ahead of time, according to a report Saturday.

Some general managers and athletic training staffers came to an agreement that players can’t be forced right back into game action after the layoff, ESPN reported. Teams have been telling their players to work out at their homes, providing them with daily exercise programs, Zoom workout sessions and equipment.

UTAH JAZZ’S RUDY GOBERT AND DONOVAN MITCHELL’S RELATIONSHIP ‘DOESN’T APPEAR SALVAGEABLE’ AFTER CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT: REPORT

“But, I need these guys pushing their bodies for at least 30 days prior to the first meaningful basketball game,” one GM told ESPN. “And, by meaningful basketball game, I mean a postseason game.”

Another Eastern Conference GM told ESPN: “I don’t know how we could have that luxury. That would be great, but I would say if I had to push it, I would say 10 days to two weeks.”

“You’ve got some players that are privileged enough to be isolating in their luxury mansions with full gyms and [who] practically built their own Olympic training centers,” an NBA training official told ESPN. “And, you’ve got some people that are isolating in their 1,200-square foot apartment or at their parents’ house. That’s the range of the 450-some-odd players in the NBA… You have to make the determination at the lowest common denominator.”

MAVERICKS’ OWNER MARK CUBAN HOPEFUL FOR EARLY JUNE NBA RETURN DATE: ‘IT’S NOT INCONCEIVABLE TO ME’

Teams will give players their full paychecks on April 15, but no further assurances were made, with the next payday for most players scheduled for May 1, ESPN reported. On Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told TNT he didn’t see the league making any decisions in the immediate future.

In the meantime, the NBA announced a H-O-R-S-E tournament starting Sunday night on ESPN.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young were all set to take part in the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former players Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce, and WNBA standouts Tamika Catchings and Allie Quigley also were slated to compete. The final for the tournament is scheduled for Thursday.