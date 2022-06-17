NBA Finals 2022: Warriors top Celtics in Game 6 to win championship

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 to win the NBA championship on Thursday night.

The Warriors picked up their fourth NBA title since 2015 and seventh in franchise history. It’s Golden State’s first championship since 2018.

Golden State used an incredible game from Stephen Curry and got a dynamic performance from Draymond Green to close out the Celtics in Game 6.

