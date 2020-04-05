NBA, ESPN working on televising H-O-R-S-E competition during coronavirus pandemic, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The NBA is working towards keeping basketball relevant during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league put together an NBA 2K videogame tournament, which began this past weekend, but now the NBA and ESPN are teaming up and having discussions about televising a H-O-R-S-E competition between players, ESPN reported.

NBA ‘ANGLING’ ALTERNATIVE PLANS TO ‘SHUT THE SEASON DOWN’ AMID CORONAVIRUS THREAT: REPORT

High-profile players would be involved in the competition, and everyone would participate remotely in order to keep players healthy, the network added. Few details have been released, but the league has been trying to do its best to get creative during a time when games aren’t being played due to the coronavirus.

MLB CONSIDERS QUARANTINING PLAYERS, PLAYING IN EMPTY SPRING TRAINING PARKS TO START SEASON: REPORT

If the event were to go through as planned, it’s not clear whether it would be live or pre-recorded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA shut down its season on March 12, and hasn’t played any games since. The league is not expected to resume play anytime soon.