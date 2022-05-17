NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons have good shot at getting top pick again

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place Tuesday night before the start of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

Neither the Heat nor the Celtics are eligible to get a lottery pick. The teams that have the best odds to get the No. 1 pick of the 2022 draft had the worst win-loss records during the 2021-22 season.

Here are the teams who have the best odds of getting the No. 1 pick.

The Clippers’ first-round pick will go to the Thunder, and the Lakers’ first-round pick will go to the New Orleans Pelicans, who were the No. 8 seed in the playoffs this season.

The Draft Lottery is being held in Chicago, and the draft will take place in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on June 23.

The Pistons had the top pick last year and chose Cade Cunningham. The Rockets had the No. 2 pick and selected Jalen Green. Scottie Barnes, who was the No. 4 pick by the Toronto Raptors, won the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and A.J. Griffin and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey are among the top prospects entering the draft this yer.