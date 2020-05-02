NBA considers delaying 2020-21 season start until December: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The NBA is mulling the idea of pushing the start of the 2020-21 season until December as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impede the league’s ability to finish out the current season, reports say.

Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA board of governors met Friday to address a number of concerns regarding how to proceed after the season was suspended on March 11. Among the plans discussed was the possibility of pushing the start of the 2020-21 season until December, ESPN reported, citing league sources.

NBA PUSHES BACK DRAFT COMBINE, DRAFT LOTTERY

“If you start in December, that doesn’t mean the people are coming back in December, but maybe they’re back by March,” one member of the board told ESPN.

If the plan is carried out, the season would reportedly begin just before Christmas and run into late July or early August.

The league also decided Friday to delay the draft lottery and draft combine, events scheduled for Chicago later this month.

The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 — though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.