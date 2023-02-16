NBA champion Bryn Forbes arrested after striking woman ‘several times,’ police say

Bryn Forbes was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor family violence charge.

Forbes, who was just released by the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, was arrested at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio at around 5:15 a.m.

The 29-year-old free agent struck a woman with whom he is in a relationship several times, according to police. The couple was out before he grew upset with her.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After driving back to the resort, they got into an altercation that became physical. Forbes caused injury to the woman who needed medical assistance, police said. The case is under investigation.

Coming off the bench this season, he was averaging 3.6 points in 10.7 minutes of action per game.

WIZARDS’ BRADLEY BEAL FINED $25,000 AFTER PUSHING REFEREE

He spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before playing the 2020-2021 season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He won a ring with the Bucks that year.

He re-signed with the Spurs the next season but was traded to the Denver Nuggets in January 2022.

In 145 games played from 2018 to 2020, the Michigan State alum started in all but two of them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Forbes is a free agent, but it’s tough to imagine a team picking him up with this now hanging over his head.