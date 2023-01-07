NBA champ Tristan Thompson’s mother dies suddenly after heart attack

Tristan Thompson’s mother died suddenly Thursday of a heart attack, according to multiple reports.

Andrea Thompson died in her home in Toronto, the reports said.

The 2016 NBA champion flew to Toronto to be with his family, ex-girlfriend Khlo? Kardashian with him for comfort.

Kardashian, who has two children with Tristan Thompson, had grown close to Andrea.

Thompson won his lone NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 over the Golden State Warriors.

The 6-foot-9 forward is a free agent after spending last season with the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers.

He spent his first 10 seasons in Cleveland before stops with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings.