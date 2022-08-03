NBA champ says he almost stabbed teammate Hakeem Olajuwon in locker room fight

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teammates get into scuffles all the time behind the scenes, but it’s not every day one comes close to becoming a crime scene.

That’s what happened between Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon and former Houston Rockets teammate Vernon Maxwell during a game in Seattle.

Maxwell, who won two rings in Houston during a 12-year NBA career, hopped on Gilbert Arenas’ “No Chill” podcast and recalled his wild encounter with “The Dream” after complaining about his limited role in that game heading to the locker room at halftime.

Olajuwon apparently yelled at Maxwell from behind and then “smacked the s— outta me,” Maxwell recalled.

“That motherf—– hit me so hard, man, knocked me out the chair,” Maxwell said. “I jumped up, grabbed my chair and throwed it at the motherf—–, bust the glass in the locker room.”

At that point, Maxwell said police wound up drawing their guns on him in the locker room.

“I was like ‘Damn, they got the guns on me at a professional halftime. At a professional game,'” he said.

With broken glass all over the place, Maxwell picked up a piece and had a potential weapon in his hands that he says he would have used had it not been for police and everyone fleeing the locker room.

“I was gonna chase Dream and stab the s— outta him,” Maxwell said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and Maxwell called Olajuwon a “great teammate.” The pair won back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995.