NBA champ offers tough critique of Shaq’s son trying to break into league: ‘Gotta put forth some more effort’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of Shaquille O’Neal’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammates had a strong critique for the NBA legend’s son after he played during the NBA Summer League in July.

Shareef O’Neal was on the Lakers’ summer squad but did not do enough to earn a spot on the roster. According to The Athletic, he signed a deal with G League Ignite.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robert Horry, who won three of his seven rings with the Lakers, said in an episode of the “Big Shot Bob” podcast he was not sure the younger O’Neal had what it takes to make it in the NBA.

“I picked up my phone, and I was getting ready to call Shaq like ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t be playing off the damn O’Neal name. He gotta go out there and play.’ You gotta put forth some more effort man,” Horry said.

SUNS’ CAMERON JOHNSON ON BEING LINKED TO KEVIN DURANT TRADE RUMORS: ‘IT’S THE BUSINESS’

“You know Shareef’s such a nice kid, that I don’t know if he has that dog in him to go out there and take what he wants.”

Shareef O’Neal played three seasons in college between UCLA and LSU. He averaged 2.6 points and 3 rebounds per game in 37 games. He never made a start in college.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O’Neal averaged 4 points per game in four summer league games for the Lakers.