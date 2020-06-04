NBA approves 22-team format to restart season: reports

The NBA’s board of governors approved a 22-team format to restart the season in the summer in which games would be played at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., according to multiple reports.

The plan was approved Thursday on a 29-1 vote, according to ESPN. The Portland Trail Blazers were the lone team do vote against the format, The Athletic reported.

According to reports, the top eight teams in each conference will be invited to Disney World as well as the Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and the Washington Wizards.

The league’s training camp period would start June 30 and the teams would fly to Orlando on July 7, according to The Athletic. The league would tip-off again on July 31 and a Game 7 of a potential NBA Finals series would be on Oct. 12. The NBA Draft and free agency would begin soon after, ESPN reported, citing sources. Each team would play eight regular-season games before the playoffs would start.

The final details reportedly hinged on how many teams and how many people Walt Disney World will need to hold. It is reportedly expected that NBA personnel would arrive at the resort to help get things set up. Health and safety protocols are expected to be rigorous.

The Athletic reported players will need to shower in their hotels, bench players would sit in spread-out rows and there will be no guests in attendance until at least the playoffs.