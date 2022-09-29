FOX Sports 

NBA announcer Mike Breen’s home destroyed in fire

Longtime NBA announcer Mike Breen’s home was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department arrived at the home at 4:03 a.m. Sunday and “encountered a fully involved house fire.”

ESPN’s Mike Breen speaks over his headset before a game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference finals May 17, 2022, at FTX Arena in Miami, Fla.
(David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Breen has been ESPN’s No. 1 NBA play-by-play announcer since 2006, calling every NBA Finals since then.

He’s also been doing play-by-play for the New York Knicks since 1992.

Firefighters at Mike Breen’s house
(Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department)

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family, and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance,” ESPN said in a statement. “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

NBA commentator Mike Breen talks during a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat Oct. 29, 2021, at The FTX Arena in Miami, Fla.
(Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Breens lost all of their possessions, but no one was hurt, according to the New York Post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation,