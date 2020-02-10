NBA All-Star Weekend 2020: Who's playing, events, times & more

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago on Feb. 16.

The game will be played between players hand-picked by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players selected their teams more than a week before the game tips off at the United Center.

Anybody who gets pumped and ready for the NBA All-Star break knows that the festivities really begin days before the actual game. The events start on Feb. 14.

There are six events in total for All-Star Weekend.

**

ALL-STAR CELEBRITY GAME

DATE: Feb. 14

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

WHERE: Wintrust Arena

MATCHUP: Team Michael Wilbon vs. Team Stephen A. Smith

WILBON PLAYERS: Common, Bad Bunny, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Alex Moffat, Chef Jose Andres, Famous Los, Jidenna, Chelsea Gray and Quentin Richardson

SMITH PLAYERS: Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Taylor Bennett, LaRoyce Hawkins, Spice Adams, Marc Lasry, Ronnie 2K, Kately Ohashi, Lil Rel Howery, A’ja Wilson and Darius Miles.

**

NBA RISING STARS

DATE: Feb. 14

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

WHERE: United Center

MATCHUP: Team US vs. Team World

US PLAYERS: Miles Bridges, Wendell Carter Jr., Devone’ Graham, Tyler Herro, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Kendrick Nunn, Eric Paschall, P.J. Washington, Zion Williamson and Trae Young.

WORLD PLAYERS: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Deandre Ayton, R.J. Barrett, Brandon Clarke, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rui Hachimura, Svi Mykhailiuk, Josh Okogie and Moritz Wagner.

**

SKILLS CHALLENGE

DATE: Feb. 15

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

WHERE: United Center

PLAYERS: Bam Adebayo, Patrick Beverley, Spencer Dinwiddie, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum.

**

3-POINT CONTEST

DATE: Feb. 15

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

WHERE: United Center

PLAYERS: Davis Bertans, Devonte’ Graham, Joe Harris, Buddy Hield, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Duncan Robinson and Trae Young.

**

SLAM DUNK CONTEST

DATE: Feb. 15

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

WHERE: United Center

PLAYERS: Pat Connaughton, Aaron Gordon, Dwight Howard and Derrick Jones Jr.

**

NBA ALL-STAR GAME

DATE: Feb. 16

TIME: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

WHERE: United Center

TEAM LEBRON: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis.

TEAM GIANNIS: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Kyle Lory, Brandon Ingram and Donovan Mitchell.