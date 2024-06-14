Nationals’ Lane Thomas erupts after bizarre ejection in loss to Tigers: ‘Are you s—-ing me?’

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas was not the only one unhappy with second-year MLB umpire Emil Jimenez on Thursday.

Thomas, 28, was ejected for the first time in his career during the sixth inning of the Nationals’ 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers in their series finale on Thursday, but fans were outraged by the bizarre circumstances that led to that ejection.

Thomas was struck out on a questionable strike call on a 2-2 count when he appeared to briefly look behind him toward Jimenez.

Jimenez, who made his major league debut in 2023, did not hesitate to throw Thomas out of the game despite audio showing that Thomas did not say a word to him after the call was made.

“What?” Thomas could be heard shouting in disbelief. “Are you s—-ing me? I didn’t look at you, it was at the ball!”

Ex-MLB player and current Nationals’ announcer Kevin Frandsen ripped the call during Thursday’s broadcast.

“We literally have video and voice audio. He never said anything that — that’s just bad. That makes me even more mad.”

“That’s just a bad job by Emil Jimenez right there,” Frandsen also noted. “Look, he called it a strike. And he said [Thomas] directed something at him with a bad word. Lane doesn’t say that word. So we have a liar.”

The Nationals’ five-game win streak would end with Thursday’s loss. The ejection marked Thomas’ first of his MLB career and the 76th ejection of the regular season.

