Nationals apologize after Joey Meneses’ throw toward young fans gets intercepted by adult man

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Nationals are looking to do right by a young fan after a rude one decided to intercept a ball thrown by outfielder Joey Meneses intended for her.

A clip circulated on Twitter of Meneses finding a fan to throw a warmup ball to before the inning began. He picked out a young girl with her glove all ready to make the catch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was a perfectly thrown ball. The only problem is a different, much older fan wanted it for himself.

Wearing a Juan Soto shirt, the fan swooped in and used his own glove to make the catch and walked away with the young girl stunned.

NATIONALS FACE BACKLASH FOR JUAN SOTO ‘FOREVER’ TWEET AFTER TRADING HIM

Well, the girl’s mother tagged the Nationals on Twitter and asked if her daughter could have a signed Joey Meneses ball after what happened. The team responded.

There have been multiple occasions of late where grown adults selfishly try to get autographs or steal foul balls and home run balls from fans.

At this year’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles, an older gentleman quarreled with a young fan who was trying to get an autograph on the red carpet.

He was sticking out his hand, holding a ball and a pen to sign it, over the kid’s head. When the kid took exception, the enraged man yelled at him.

NATIONALS TRADE JUAN SOTO TO PADRES IN BLOCKBUSTER DEADLINE DEAL

The Nationals seemed to have taken care of the fan.

“Thank you @Nationals for reaching out and apologizing to hear that our experience that night was negatively impacted. They are sending something our way and hope that this can serve as a symbol of a good experience at the park rather than a bad one!,” the woman later wrote on Twitter.