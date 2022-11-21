Nathaniel Hackett defends handing off play-calling duties following Broncos’ latest loss

Nathaniel Hackett handed over play-calling duties to passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak ahead Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with hopes of creating a “spark.”

It didn’t, and instead the Denver Broncos fell, 22-16, in overtime to the sputtering Raiders.

“I want to do whatever I can to help this team. We’re so close,” Hackett said in defense of his decision.

DAVANTE ADAMS’ MONSTER DAY ENDS WITH RAIDERS’ OVERTIME WINNER VS. BRONCOS

“We continually talk about this over and over again – couple plays here and there, and there’s a lot of different outcomes. And I have to look at myself first, see if there’s something that I can do to give some kind of a spark to the offense.”

He continued, “So, I thought it would be good if I stepped away from that, let Klint get upstairs and be able to see it from a bird’s-eye view up in the box and see if that would help us and allow Justin Outten to be down on the sideline and talk with Russell (Wilson), talk with him about the runs.”

The Broncos took a 10-0 lead after their first two possessions, giving off the impression that it was the right call by Hackett, but that would soon change. Hackett said he believed that the transition was “smooth” but added that they would evaluate it going forward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Broncos fell to 3-7 and are now potentially facing their sixth straight losing season and seventh year without a playoff berth.

Hackett was asked if his future with the team was something on his mind.

“For me, everything’s about this team and this staff. I’ve told you guys that before. I just want to do everything I can to help this team win. We’ve been so close, we’ve had so many opportunities. We’ve had a lot of things happen this year that are unfortunate, but we have to continue to find ways to win,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And that’s my sole purpose, that’s all I’m looking to do. Whatever happens, those things I can’t control, and I always communicate with everybody, talk about everything, show them all the different things that are going on so they can have all their questions answered, and go from there.”

The Broncos will travel to Carolina on Sunday to take on the Panthers.