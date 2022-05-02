Nashville earns 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in grand opening

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Randall Leal scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute and Nashville SC opened GEODIS Park and gained a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union in MLS action on Sunday.

The tie extended Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 20 — the seventh longest run in league history. Nashville (3-3-3) was unbeaten in its last 19 matches at Nissan Stadium. The new park — with a seating capacity of 30,000 — is the largest soccer-only venue in this country and Canada. Nashville opened the season with eight straight matches on the road.

The Union (5-1-3), who entered play atop the Eastern Conference standings, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute on a goal by Mikael Uhre.

Leal scored the equalizer after Philadelphia’s Jose Martinez was called for a handball in the box on Nashville’s 12th corner kick of the match.

Nashville outshot the Union 13-9 with a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved four of the five shots he faced for Nashville. Andre Blake had five saves for the Union.