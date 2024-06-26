NASCAR’s Ross Chastain to feature country stars on Busch Light-branded car: ‘Full-circle moment’

NASCAR, country music and beer go together all too well, and one of racing’s stars will show as such this weekend in Nashville.

Ross Chastain, a partner with Busch Light, will feature country artists who are also sponsored by the beer brand on his car at Nashville Speedway at the Ally 400.

Ashley Cooke, Austin Snell, Breland, Jordan Davis, Matt Stell, Nate Smith, Priscilla Block and Riley Green will all be featured on the car.

“I’m living everything I ever dreamed of, and I’m getting to combine a lot of passions. Life’s good right now, I’m getting to do a lot of cool things, and this car is one of them,” Chastain told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Chastain joined the Busch Light team over the offseason in what he described as a “full-circle moment.”

“It’s everything that I ever dreamed it would be. And I didn’t even have this dream,” Chastain began. “Years ago, I have a funny, crazy story of sitting in a bar back home with some buddies in the off-season in December, and the Kevin Harvick/Busch Light yearly NASCAR calendar had just arrived, and they put it up, we were laughing about it, and they asked me what it would be like if they ever sponsored me.

“We laughed, and just this December, we had a full-circle moment where that calendar was me. Got it, put it up, just sit down there ahead of the season, at home, taking some time off, and see that calendar get put up was full-circle. A lot of work went into getting there, but it all paid off.”

The partnership is a perfect fit for Chastain, who says he’s been drinking Busch Light “long before they sponsored me, and I told them I’m gonna be drinking it long after they sponsor me.”

“It just works out so much better that it’s natural for me that I was already drinking it,” he says.

The country tie, though, is also a bit of a small-world feature.

“That is where the idea of Trackhouse was born… We have a really close tie to country music and the Nashville area. We were able to win there last year, have some artists out… had the opportunity to meet a few of these artists, hang out with them, share a beer, just a night off, so that was really neat. Getting to show them my sport and my job and showcase their names, the support from Busch Light makes it all possible.”

Chastain currently sits in 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings – he finished in second in 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.