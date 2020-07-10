NASCAR’s Justin Allgaier hospitalized after Kentucky lap crash: report

NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier was hospitalized in Kentucky on Thursday night after being involved in a crash during the final lap of a race at the Kentucky Speedway.

Allgaier was competing in a Shady Rays 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, according to the official NASCAR website.

Video of the multi-car crash shows at least three cars involved: Drivers of the Nos. 61 and 90 vehicles (Timmy Hill and Ronnie Bassett, respectively) were evaluated and released from the speedway’s infield care center, NASCAR said, while Allgaier, in the No. 7 car, required hospitalization.

The exact nature of Allgaier’s injury was not immediately known.

Just last week, Allgaier, a 34-year-old Illinois native, replaced driver Jimmie Johnson in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis after Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson has since had two negative tests, and has been cleared for a return to racing.