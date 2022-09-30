NASCAR’s Alex Bowman says he will miss Talladega

Driver Alex Bowman said his concussion-like symptoms will keep him out of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race.

Bowman was set to participate in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega on Sunday.

Bowman made the announcement Thursday on social media.

“After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega,” Bowman said. “I’m disappointed but know my health is the number one priority. I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible.”

Bowman crashed his car into the wall last Sunday on lap 98 of 334 at Texas Motor Speedway. While Bowman was able to finish the race, he was evaluated on Thursday by physicians, which has resulted in him missing the race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports will fill in for Bowman at this weekend’s race.

NASCAR has granted the request by Hendrick Motorsports for a postseason waiver, meaning that Bowman will more than likely have to win at Charlotte Roval next weekend in order to advance to the Round of 8 playoff race.